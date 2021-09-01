Equity Investment Corp Has $61.69 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $61,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,195. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

