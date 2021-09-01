Equity Investment Corp Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.20% of The Travelers Companies worth $75,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

TRV traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.88.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

