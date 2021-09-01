Equity Investment Corp Sells 2,515 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock valued at $930,275,801 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.58. 571,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,062. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $382.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

