Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.12

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

