Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ESQ stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

