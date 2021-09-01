Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 9,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

