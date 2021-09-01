Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0016 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $302,125.50 and $2,790.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.68 or 0.07403588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00136796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,621,500 coins and its circulating supply is 185,592,087 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

