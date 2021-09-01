Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUYTY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

