Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.17 on Monday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

