European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $24.35 on Monday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

