European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EWCZ. Guggenheim initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.35 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.