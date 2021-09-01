Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.