Evogene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,975 call options on the company. This is an increase of 798% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

EVGN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

EVGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

