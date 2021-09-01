Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $$33.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

