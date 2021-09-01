Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PANDY opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

