Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.18 and last traded at C$10.17. Approximately 21,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 47,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$399.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.54.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.