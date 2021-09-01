Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

