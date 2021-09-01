Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.57

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 87904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

