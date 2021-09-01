Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.