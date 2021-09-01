EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0041

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $25,685.69 and $15,954.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00240298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.00831816 BTC.

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

