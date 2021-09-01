Expanse Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.09 million and $7,804.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.52 or 0.07392322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.53 or 0.01345155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00366672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00136721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.15 or 0.00616777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.00375377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00352720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

