Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $46.74

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $45.70. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.93.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $863,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $4,072,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

