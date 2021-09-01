Exxon Mobil Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.