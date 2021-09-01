Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,353.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Fabege alerts:

Fabege stock remained flat at $$17.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fabege has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.