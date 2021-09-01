Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Fabege stock remained flat at $$17.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90. Fabege has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

