Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.17

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.17 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 132,389 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.15. The company has a market cap of £49.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

