Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Reyne K. Wisecup Sells 21,428 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 99,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

