Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Fastly by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

