FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

