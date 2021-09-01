FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 901 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,976,000.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

Shares of AON stock opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $288.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.