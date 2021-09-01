FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,391,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $212.81 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

