FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,915,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.