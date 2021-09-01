FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 242,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $296.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

