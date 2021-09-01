FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.49. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

