FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

