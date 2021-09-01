Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,320 ($121.77).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £105.05 ($137.25) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,524.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 7,062 ($92.27) and a twelve month high of £105.49 ($137.82). The stock has a market cap of £23.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

