Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,089. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

