Fifth Third Bancorp Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 896,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after acquiring an additional 446,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after acquiring an additional 837,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 311,877 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.