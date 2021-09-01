Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

