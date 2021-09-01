Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 386 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

Shares of AON opened at $286.86 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $288.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.55.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.