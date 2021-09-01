Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,442 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after buying an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.