Financial Contrast: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) vs. Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

87.1% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $4.73 billion 5.03 $721.00 million $11.54 33.04 Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.31 $6.76 million $0.11 125.00

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Martin Marietta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 9 5 0 2.36 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $342.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.23%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.55%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 15.81% 13.18% 7.28% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.