Financial Review: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics -15.64% -4.29% -2.75% StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23%

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myriad Genetics and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 4.37 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -102.23 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.89 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myriad Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Myriad Genetics and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 1 3 0 0 1.75 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 29.20%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

