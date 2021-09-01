FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $77.11 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.11 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001525 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 778,263,980 coins and its circulating supply is 351,300,497 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

