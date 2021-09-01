First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after acquiring an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of FAF opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $71.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

