First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post sales of $27.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.40 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $26.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $241.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

