First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
First Foundation stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $1,101,006 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
