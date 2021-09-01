First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $1,101,006 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.