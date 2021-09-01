First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 704,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 3,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

