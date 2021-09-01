First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 25.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

FRME stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

