First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FNLIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $43.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

